Reviewing Duos Technologies Group (DUOT) & Its Competitors

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) is one of 405 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Duos Technologies Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Duos Technologies Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duos Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Duos Technologies Group Competitors 2827 13612 24772 689 2.56

Duos Technologies Group currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 167.12%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 67.87%. Given Duos Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Duos Technologies Group is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duos Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Duos Technologies Group Competitors -56.46% -65.38% -7.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.0% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Duos Technologies Group $8.26 million N/A -2.31 Duos Technologies Group Competitors $1.73 billion $276.97 million -48,671.09

Duos Technologies Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Duos Technologies Group. Duos Technologies Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Duos Technologies Group has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duos Technologies Group’s peers have a beta of 3.35, meaning that their average share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Duos Technologies Group beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Duos Technologies Group (Get Rating)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc. designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system. The company offers intelligent technology solutions for critical infrastructure, including Intelligent Rail Inspection Portal, Tunnel and Bridge Security, Virtual Security Shield, Facility Safety and Security, Remote Bridge Operation, Pantograph Inspection System, Vehicle Undercarriage Examiner for security and mechanical inspection, Multi-Layered Enterprise Command and Control Interface, Neural Network Modeling for detection algorithms, Automated Retail Facility Logistics, and Transit Rail Platform Analytics. It also provides engineered solutions. In addition, the company offers proprietary and turnkey systems and applications, such as rip, an intelligent rail inspection portal comprising various modules for automated analysis, detection, and inspection at rail border crossings. Further, it provides IT asset management that includes infrastructure and device audit services for various data centers. The company offers its solutions to various industries, which comprise transportation, healthcare, retail, law enforcement, oil and gas, and utilities sectors, as well as commercial railways. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Environmental Capital Holdings, Inc.

