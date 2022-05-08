Reviewing First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) & Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK)

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) and Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Business Financial Services and Southern States Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Business Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 Southern States Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.72%. Southern States Bancshares has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.26%. Given Southern States Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern States Bancshares is more favorable than First Business Financial Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Southern States Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services $124.10 million 2.39 $35.76 million $4.05 8.63 Southern States Bancshares $68.58 million 2.93 $18.57 million $2.02 11.38

First Business Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern States Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Business Financial Services pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern States Bancshares pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Southern States Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services 27.82% 15.21% 1.28% Southern States Bancshares 25.80% 10.21% 1.05%

First Business Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards. It also provides loan products, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, small business administration loans, and direct financing leases, as well as consumer and other loans comprising home equity, first and second mortgage, and other personal loans for professional and executive clients. The company offers commercial lending, asset-based lending, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, vendor financing, floorplan financing, treasury management services, and company retirement plans; trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and private banking services; and investment portfolio administrative, asset-liability management, and asset-liability management process validation services for other financial institutions. First Business Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. The company also provides real estate loan products, which include loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. The company operates 15 offices in Alabama and Georgia, as well as a loan production office in Atlanta, Georgia. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

