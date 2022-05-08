Reviewing Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Ikena Oncology has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ikena Oncology and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ikena Oncology N/A -15.96% -12.61% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -2,571.00% -61.15% -38.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.3% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ikena Oncology and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ikena Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 3 1 0 2.00

Ikena Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 512.75%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.60, indicating a potential upside of 344.44%. Given Ikena Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ikena Oncology is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ikena Oncology and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ikena Oncology $30.99 million 4.75 -$34.12 million ($3.20) -1.27 Adaptimmune Therapeutics $6.15 million 43.62 -$158.09 million ($1.00) -1.71

Ikena Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ikena Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ikena Oncology beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ikena Oncology (Get Rating)

Ikena Oncology, Inc., a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway. It is also developing a small molecule inhibitor program against ERK5 in the RAS signaling pathway; IK-175, an oral inhibitor of aryl hydrocarbon receptor; and IK-007, an oral selective EP4 receptor antagonist for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is developing ADP-A2M4 that is in phase II clinical trials with SPEARHEAD-1 for synovial sarcoma and myxoid round cell liposarcoma indications (MRCLS); in phase II clinical trials with SPEARHEAD-2 for patients with head and neck cancer; and in phase I clinical trials for urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, non-small cell lung, esophageal and gastric, synovial sarcoma, and MRCLS cancers. The company is also developing ADP-A2AFP, which is in phase I clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; and ADP-A2M4CD8, which is in phase I clinical trial for SPEAR T-cells focusing on treating patients with lung, gastroesophageal, head and neck, ovarian, and bladder cancers. It has a collaboration and license agreement with GSK; third party collaborations with Noile-Immune Biotech Inc., Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., and National Center for Cancer Immune Therapy in Denmark; strategic alliance agreement with the MD Anderson Cancer Center; and co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc also has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, Inc. and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd to develop personalized allogeneic T-cell therapies utilizing aÃ T-cell receptors. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

