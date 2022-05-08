Reviewing Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) & Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Select Sands and Centrus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Sands -8.49% -21.70% -8.08% Centrus Energy 60.97% -93.60% 38.55%

Select Sands has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrus Energy has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Select Sands and Centrus Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Sands 0 0 0 0 N/A Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.0% of Centrus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Centrus Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Select Sands and Centrus Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Sands $19.74 million 0.40 -$1.68 million ($0.02) -4.50 Centrus Energy $298.30 million 1.29 $175.00 million $9.68 2.77

Centrus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Select Sands. Select Sands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centrus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Select Sands on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Sands (Get Rating)

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp. and changed its name to Select Sands Corp. in November 2014. Select Sands Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Centrus Energy (Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

