Reviewing Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) and MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) and Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get MediciNova alerts:

This table compares MediciNova and Seres Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova $4.04 million 30.47 -$10.13 million ($0.23) -10.91 Seres Therapeutics $144.93 million 2.58 -$65.58 million ($0.97) -4.18

MediciNova has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seres Therapeutics. MediciNova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seres Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

MediciNova has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 3.43, suggesting that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of MediciNova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of MediciNova shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MediciNova and Seres Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova N/A -11.52% -10.99% Seres Therapeutics -61.65% -63.73% -25.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MediciNova and Seres Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seres Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60

MediciNova presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.04%. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 374.07%. Given Seres Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seres Therapeutics is more favorable than MediciNova.

Summary

MediciNova beats Seres Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediciNova (Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction. Its product pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine), a selective beta-2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma; MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent for treating solid tumor cancers. The company has collaboration agreements with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; Angiogene Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; and Meiji Seika Kaisha Ltd. MediciNova, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Seres Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI). It is also developing SER-155, a cultivated bacteria microbiome drug, which is Phase Ib clinical trial to reduce incidences of gastrointestinal infections, bloodstream infections, and graft versus host diseases in immunocompromised patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and solid organ transplants. In addition, the company engages in the development of SER-287 and SER-301 that are in Phase Ib to treat ulcerative colitis; SER-401 for patients with metastatic melanoma; and SER-262 to treat Clostridioides difficile infection. It has license and collaboration agreements with Nestec Ltd. and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.