Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

RYTM stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $215.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.66% and a negative net margin of 3,598.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

