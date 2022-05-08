Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.23). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15.

In related news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $33,626.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 98,849,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,501,322.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $405,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,113 shares of company stock worth $1,902,993 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roivant Sciences (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.