Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

SAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.48. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.74%.

About Saratoga Investment (Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

