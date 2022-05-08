Scotiabank Increases Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$47.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.13.

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$27.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.40 and a 12-month high of C$41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 11.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.20.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$271.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$245.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.1000001 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

