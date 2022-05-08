Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) & Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) and Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Noah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sculptor Capital Management 9.08% 19.67% 5.62% Noah 30.55% 17.76% 13.56%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sculptor Capital Management and Noah, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sculptor Capital Management 0 1 1 0 2.50 Noah 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sculptor Capital Management presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.87%. Noah has a consensus target price of $49.76, indicating a potential upside of 198.87%. Given Noah’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Noah is more favorable than Sculptor Capital Management.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.3% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Noah shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noah has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Noah’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sculptor Capital Management $626.07 million 1.29 $17.32 million ($0.81) -15.31 Noah $673.68 million 1.49 $206.21 million $3.01 5.53

Noah has higher revenue and earnings than Sculptor Capital Management. Sculptor Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noah, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Noah beats Sculptor Capital Management on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sculptor Capital Management (Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

About Noah (Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. It offers investment products, including domestic and overseas publicly-raised and public securities investment funds, privately-raised investment funds, and private equity products; customized value-added financial services, such as investor education and trust services, as well as insurance brokerage services; and insurance products. The company also provides onshore and offshore private equity, real estate, public securities, multi-strategy, and other investment products, as well as lending services. Noah Holdings Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

