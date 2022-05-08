SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.86 Million

Brokerages expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) to announce $53.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.49 million to $55.40 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $47.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $230.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $227.70 million to $233.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $254.03 million, with estimates ranging from $241.39 million to $272.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SeaSpine.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPNE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

SeaSpine stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $317.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter valued at $4,874,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 93.2% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 647,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 312,533 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 37.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,073,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 293,649 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 374,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 277,996 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 185,739 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.