SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $492.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) will post $492.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $478.60 million and the highest is $504.32 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $439.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

SEAS stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 549.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

