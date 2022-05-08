SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $492.11 Million

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEASGet Rating) will post $492.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $478.60 million and the highest is $504.32 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $439.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEASGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

SEAS stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 549.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.