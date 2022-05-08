Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Issues Earnings Results

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.
SELB stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.86. 1,302,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,260. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $130.56 million, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.36.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SELB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.
Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.
