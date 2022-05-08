Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTSGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 15.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

SRTS stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,376. The company has a market cap of $130.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

In other news, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $84,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 44,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $452,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,056 shares of company stock worth $1,151,818. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 634.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Sensus Healthcare (Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

