ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.75.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ShotSpotter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

SSTI stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $320.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.35 and a beta of 1.24. ShotSpotter has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04.

ShotSpotter ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 million. ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Randall Hawks bought 6,695 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 847 shares of company stock valued at $23,068 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 826,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,397,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 646,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.