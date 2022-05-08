Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

SHI stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $27.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,736 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth $611,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth $426,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

