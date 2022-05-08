Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
SHI stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $27.94.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (Get Rating)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
