Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,147,000 after buying an additional 225,662 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 146,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLX opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 70.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.08%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

