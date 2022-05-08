SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $371.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) will report sales of $371.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $344.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $397.90 million. SLM reported sales of $338.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLM. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. SLM has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

In related news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $454,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 107,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 21.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

