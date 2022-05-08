SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.39.

Several research analysts have commented on SRU.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of TSE SRU.UN opened at C$29.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.63. The company has a market cap of C$5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.16. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$28.43 and a 12 month high of C$33.48.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

