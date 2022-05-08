Societal CDMO (SCTL) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) is one of 938 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Societal CDMO to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Societal CDMO alerts:

Societal CDMO has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Societal CDMO’s peers have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Societal CDMO and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Societal CDMO $75.36 million -$11.37 million -4.23 Societal CDMO Competitors $1.86 billion $252.18 million -2.22

Societal CDMO’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Societal CDMO. Societal CDMO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of Societal CDMO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Societal CDMO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Societal CDMO and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Societal CDMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Societal CDMO Competitors 6281 20841 43107 862 2.54

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 132.71%. Given Societal CDMO’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Societal CDMO has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Societal CDMO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Societal CDMO -15.15% -56.66% -11.14% Societal CDMO Competitors -4,290.74% -171.93% -7.00%

Summary

Societal CDMO peers beat Societal CDMO on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Societal CDMO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Societal CDMO, Inc., a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecule therapeutic development in the United States and internationally. It offers its products in the form of oral solid doses, sterile injectables, oral liquids, tablets, topicals, liquid/powder filled capsules, ophthalmic droppers, liposomes, and nano/microparticles, as well as in the areas of aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging, and logistics services. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Societal CDMO, Inc. in March 2022. Societal CDMO, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Societal CDMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societal CDMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.