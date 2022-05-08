Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.51.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCGLY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.20 ($43.37) to €39.90 ($42.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($33.68) to €29.00 ($30.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €36.00 ($37.89) to €38.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($31.58) to €34.70 ($36.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($45.26) to €34.00 ($35.79) in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

