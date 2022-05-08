Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives $32.51 Average Price Target from Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($33.68) to €29.00 ($30.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €25.00 ($26.32) to €29.00 ($30.53) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($31.58) to €34.70 ($36.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €36.00 ($37.89) to €38.00 ($40.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.51. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 21.83%. Analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

