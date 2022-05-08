Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

SDXAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sodexo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sodexo from €100.00 ($105.26) to €93.00 ($97.89) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $14.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.