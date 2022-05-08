Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonendo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.59). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sonendo.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sonendo from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

NYSE SONX opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sonendo has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $12.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth $2,026,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth $936,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

