Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. Sony Group has a 1 year low of $83.09 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.26.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

