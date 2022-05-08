Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,496.25.

Several research firms have commented on SEPJF. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,150 ($39.35) to GBX 3,000 ($37.48) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,000 ($49.97) to GBX 3,500 ($43.72) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($49.72) to GBX 3,650 ($45.60) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($54.72) to GBX 3,835 ($47.91) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS:SEPJF opened at $35.94 on Friday. Spectris has a 52 week low of $31.48 and a 52 week high of $55.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.47.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

