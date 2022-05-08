SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) & QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Head to Head Analysis

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SPI Energy and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A QuickLogic -52.16% -68.80% -22.41%

SPI Energy has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of QuickLogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPI Energy and QuickLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $161.99 million 0.33 -$45.49 million N/A N/A QuickLogic $12.69 million 5.06 -$6.62 million ($0.57) -9.11

QuickLogic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SPI Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SPI Energy and QuickLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 QuickLogic 0 0 1 0 3.00

SPI Energy presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 494.06%. QuickLogic has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.21%. Given SPI Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than QuickLogic.

About SPI Energy (Get Rating)

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company designs and develops EV charging solutions. As of March 30, 2022, it owned and operated 16.8 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About QuickLogic (Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, QuickPCI, EOS, QuickAI, SensiML Analytics Studio, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II, as well as silicon platforms, IP cores, software drivers, firmware, and application software. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. In addition, the company licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

