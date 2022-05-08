SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.75.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 76 to SEK 77 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a report on Monday, April 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.
About SSAB AB (publ) (Get Rating)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
