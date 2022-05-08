Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Starbucks posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average is $98.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

