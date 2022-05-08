Stifel Nicolaus Increases APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $59.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APA. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

APA stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. APA has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $45.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in APA by 1,385.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after buying an additional 10,562,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in APA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,596,000 after buying an additional 80,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in APA by 116.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after buying an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in APA by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,233,000 after buying an additional 1,413,779 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

