StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

EFOI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $6.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.85.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 79.94% and a negative return on equity of 161.01%. The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 207.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 51,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

