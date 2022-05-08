StockNews.com Upgrades Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) to Hold

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

SABR stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.82.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sabre will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,503. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,035,000. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Sabre by 29.0% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sabre by 225.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,281 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,951 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at $20,241,000.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

