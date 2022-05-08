Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 10th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
