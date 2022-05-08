Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

STRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $268.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 170.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Newell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.