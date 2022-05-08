Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on STRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Shares of STRO stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.11. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 170.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Newell acquired 10,000 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.