Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $58.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

NYSE:SNV opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.