Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 20.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in Synovus Financial by 13.5% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 203,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,387,000 after acquiring an additional 109,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.55.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

