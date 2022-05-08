TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €26.81 ($28.22).

Several research analysts recently commented on TEG shares. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($34.21) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($25.26) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.26) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.16) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €18.15 ($19.11) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.21. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €18.55 ($19.53) and a 52 week high of €29.37 ($30.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 5.10.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

