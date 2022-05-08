Talanx (ETR:TLX) PT Set at €49.90 by Berenberg Bank

Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) has been given a €49.90 ($52.53) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.79% from the company’s current price.
Shares of ETR:TLX opened at €37.02 ($38.97) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Talanx has a fifty-two week low of €33.44 ($35.20) and a fifty-two week high of €44.42 ($46.76).
About Talanx (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.