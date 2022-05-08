Talanx (ETR:TLX) PT Set at €49.90 by Berenberg Bank

Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) has been given a €49.90 ($52.53) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.79% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ETR:TLX opened at €37.02 ($38.97) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Talanx has a fifty-two week low of €33.44 ($35.20) and a fifty-two week high of €44.42 ($46.76).

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

