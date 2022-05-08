TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) vs. Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp -6.43% -6.91% -0.28% TC Bancshares 16.08% 4.16% 0.69%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Carver Bancorp and TC Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.3% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carver Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $26.50 million 1.28 -$3.90 million N/A N/A TC Bancshares $16.42 million 3.22 $2.64 million N/A N/A

TC Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Summary

TC Bancshares beats Carver Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, seven branches, and four ATMs. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

