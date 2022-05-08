TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Acquires C$29,142.75 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Hejdi A. Carlsen acquired 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$68.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,142.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,113.75.

TSE TRP traded up C$0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting C$71.43. 3,409,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,172,286. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$57.71 and a 12-month high of C$74.39.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CSFB raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.50.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

