Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.87. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,904. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry L. Helm bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $297,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,080.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $875,025. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after buying an additional 1,415,279 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,434,000 after buying an additional 821,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,757,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 425,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $24,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

TCBI traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.96. 890,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.83. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

