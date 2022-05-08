The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AES. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in AES by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,602 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in AES by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -77.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. AES has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

