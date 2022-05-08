The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.19.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AES. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AES stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -77.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. AES has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $27.00.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is currently -233.33%.
AES Company Profile (Get Rating)
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
