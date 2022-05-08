The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Andersons alerts:

In other Andersons news, insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $1,246,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,601,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,989 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,950. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 29.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the third quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

ANDE stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average is $41.72. Andersons has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

About Andersons (Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.