The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Receives $51.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

In other news, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,601,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 25,593 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $1,058,782.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,989 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,950 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 33.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 22,985 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter worth about $2,682,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 8.3% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after buying an additional 76,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

ANDE stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.60. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

