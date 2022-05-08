The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) will announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $919.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.28). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 646,060 shares of company stock valued at $32,366,540 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 93.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 56,774 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.