The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Neutral

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

ACMR traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.89. 556,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,705. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $804.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in ACM Research by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,545,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ACM Research by 1,669.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,885 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ACM Research by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 881,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 587,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in ACM Research by 417.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,079,000 after acquiring an additional 264,637 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,632,000. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

