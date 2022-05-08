The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $2,460.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,790.79.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,194.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,182.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,320.27. The stock has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $4.82. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 94.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,033,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,646,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 29,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,648,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.