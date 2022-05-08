The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $495.76 Million

Brokerages expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) to announce $495.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $507.30 million and the lowest is $479.41 million. Wendy’s posted sales of $460.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wendy’s.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on WEN. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

WEN stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

