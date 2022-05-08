Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$141.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$121.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$111.72 and a 52 week high of C$156.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$132.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$139.67.

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 4.1999995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.572 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.48, for a total transaction of C$80,687.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at C$2,582,415.60. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.12, for a total value of C$632,847.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,198.07.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

